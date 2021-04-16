

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Retail major Target Corp. is recalling about 44,350 units of Cat & Jack Baby Heart Ears Rompers, citing choking risks to children, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.



The recall involves rompers sold in various sizes from newborn to 24 months. They are in gray knit fabric with red trim on the wrists, ankles and pockets, red hearts on the knees and the hood, red and white-striped lining inside the hood and snaps on the legs.



The rompers were manufactured in Vietnam, and sold at Target stores across the United States and online at Target.com from November 2020 through February 2021 for about $13.



According to the agency, the heart-shaped graphics located on the knees of the romper can peel off or detach, posing a choking hazard to children.



The recall was initiated after the Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company received 40 reports of the hearts peeling or detaching, including one report of a child choking.



Consumers are urged to return the recalled item to any Target Store for a full refund. Those purchased the romper online can contact Target for a prepaid return label to return the romper.



In similar incidents, Battat this week recalled about 61,000 units of infant teethers sold exclusively at Target for choking hazard.



RH last week called back about 55,700 units of Animal, Heathered Plush and Luxe Sherpa children's bath wraps as they failed to meet flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

