

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), said new analyses showed that early treatment with Ocrevus or ocrelizumab may significantly control disease progression in both relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and in primary progressive multiple sclerosis. Controlling progression can enable people with multiple sclerosis to maintain mobility and limit their disability.



In addition, data show that more people with multiple sclerosis are staying on Ocrevus, the only twice-yearly treatment for multiple sclerosis, compared with other therapies, which may translate to improved outcomes, the company said in a statement.



Ocrevus treatment provided consistent benefit over one year in patients who were recently diagnosed with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis or RRMS and had not received prior disease modifying treatment (DMT) in an interim analysis of open-label Phase IIIb study ENSEMBLE.



After 48 weeks, 85% of Ocrevus-treated early-stage relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) patients achieved no evidence of disease activity.



Ocrevus treatment significantly slowed loss of brain tissue within T2 MRI lesions in primary progressive multiple sclerosis in post-hoc analysis of Phase III ORATORIO study.



Ocrevus-treated patients showed highest adherence and persistence rates compared with other disease-modifying therapies in two-year U.S. claims analysis.



Ocrevus is approved in 95 countries across North America, South America, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, as well as in Australia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the EU.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

