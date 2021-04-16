

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashmore Group (ASHM.L) reported that its assets under management was $89.9 million in the quarter ended 31 March 2021, a decrease of 3% or $3.1 billion from the quarter ended 31 December 2020. The decrease of $3.1 billion over the period, comprised net inflows of $1.5 billion and negative investment performance of $4.6 billion.



Mark Coombs, Chief Executive Officer, Ashmore Group plc, said, 'Central bank policies are expected to remain supportive, which provides a solid backdrop for continued superior economic growth and strong performance in Emerging Markets.



Globally, fixed income markets fell while equity markets rose over the quarter, reflecting successful vaccination program in many countries and a repricing of inflation expectations. Consequently, the absolute performance was negative in the fixed income investment themes and positive in equities, the company said in a statement.



