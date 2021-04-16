

COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - Saint-Gobain (CODGF.PK) agreed to sell 67% of its Pipe business in China to a consortium led by local management. The transaction should close during summer 2021 and values the company at around 100 million euros.



PAM China comprises a production facility in Ma'anshan, in the country's eastern region, employs almost 1,100 people, and generated 170 million euros in sales and 9 million euros in operating income in 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SAINT-GOBAIN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de