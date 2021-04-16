

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's consumer price inflation increased in March, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 2.0 percent year-on-year in March, following a 1.2 percent increase in February.



Prices for housing, water and energy increased 2.9 percent yearly in March. Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 1.2 percent and transport cost rose 3.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 1.1 percent in March.



Inflation, based on the EU measure of the harmonized CPI, rose to 2.0 percent in March from 1.4 percent in the prior month.



On a month-on-month basis, HICP increased 1.2 percent in March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

