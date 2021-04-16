

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) released a profit for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $858 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $944 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.6% to $3.92 billion from $4.11 billion last year.



The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $858 Mln. vs. $944 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.97 vs. $1.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q1): $3.92 Bln vs. $4.11 Bln last year.



