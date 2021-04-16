

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canada's Olymel S.E.C./L.P. has recalled around 6,804 pounds of ready-to-eat or RTE ham products for potential contamination with Salmonella Enteritidis, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced.



The recall involves 'Celebrity EXTRA LEAN IMPORTED HAM 98 percent FAT FREE' that comes in 12-lb. plastic film vacuum package. The product codes '20309 11 - 91', '20309 21 - 91', '20309 31 - 91' or '20309 51 - 91' are printed on the side of the packaging.



The recalled products bear Canadian establishment number 180 inside the Canadian inspection mark.



The ham items were packaged on November 5, 2020. These items were shipped to distributors in California for further distribution for institutional use.



FSIS found the problem when a routine check with the product import sample confirmed positive for the presence of Salmonella Enteritidis.



Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, a bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 6 hours to 6 days after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Consumers are urged to throw them away or return to the place of purchase.



In similar recalls citing salmonella contamination, J. M. Smucker Co. earlier this week recalled two lots of Meow Mix Original Choice Dry Cat Food.



