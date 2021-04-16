

DETTINGEN AN DER ERMS (dpa-AFX) - ElringKlinger AG (EGKLF.PK) said, according to preliminary figures, the Group generated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 48.4 million euros compared to 16.0 million euros, prior year. This corresponds to an EBIT margin of 11.4% compared to 4.0%.



According to preliminary figures, the Group generated first quarter revenue of 424 million euros compared to 396 million euros, a year ago.



ElringKlinger adjusted its guidance for the current financial year. The company said while organic revenue is still expected to develop roughly in line with market levels, the EBIT margin is now projected at around 5 to 6% (previously: around 4 to 5%).



ElringKlinger will publish its full quarterly results on May 6, 2021.



