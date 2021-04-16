Anzeige
WKN: 785602 ISIN: DE0007856023 Ticker-Symbol: ZIL2 
Xetra
16.04.21
15:29 Uhr
13,780 Euro
+1,130
+8,93 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
ELRINGKLINGER AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELRINGKLINGER AG 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.