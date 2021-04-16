

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 on Friday, rail transportation services provider Kansas City Southern (KSU) confirmed it's previously initiated earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2021.



For fiscal 2021, the company now continues to project earnings of $9.00 per share or higher on double-digit revenue growth.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.93 per share on 12.9 percent growth in revenue to $2.97 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For fiscal 2022, Kansas City Southern had previously projected earnings between $10.50 and $11.00 per share. The Street is currently looking for earnings of $10.55 per share for the full-year 2022.



