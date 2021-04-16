

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Asian shares finished higher, while European shares are trading positive on Friday. The economic calendar is relatively quiet today. Investors might be keeping an eye on Housing Starts and Consumer Sentiment reports.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher.



As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 46.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 5.00 points, and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 14.50 points.



The U.S. major indices finished positive on Thursday. The Dow jumped 305.10 points or 0.9 percent to 34,035.99, the Nasdaq soared 180.92 points or 1.3 percent to 14,038.76 and the S&P 500 surged up 45.76 points or 1.1 percent to 4,170.42.



On the economic front, the Commerce and Housing & Urban Development Department's Housing Starts and Permits report for March is expected at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 1.620 million, while it was up 1.421 million in the previous month.



The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment for April will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 89.0, while it was up 84.9 in the previous month.



The Baker Hughes North American rig count that tracks weekly changes in the number of active operating oil & gas rigs is scheduled at 1.00 pm ET. The North America rig count was 490 and the U.S. rig count was 432 in the prior week.



Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan to participate in a moderated question-and-answer session before the virtual City of Dallas Climate Change Symposium at 10.45 am and he will participate in a moderated question-and-answer session before virtual Texas A&M University Bitcoin Conference 2021 at 12.30 pm ET.



Asian stocks rose broadly on Friday. Chinese and Hong Kong shares rose on the day. China's Shanghai Composite index climbed 27.63 points, or 0.81 percent, to 3,426.62, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 176.57 points, or 0.61 percent, at 28,969.71.



Japanese shares edged up slightly. The Nikkei average inched up 40.68 points, or 0.14 percent, to 29,683.37. The broader Topix index finished marginally higher at 1,960.87.



Australian markets ended on a flat note after reaching a 14-month high on Thursday. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 edged up 4.90 points to 7,063. 50 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 8.30 points at 7,325.80.



European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 24.24 points or 0.38 percent. The German DAX is gaining 152.59 points or 1.00 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is progressing 36.62 points or 0.52 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is down 5.50 points or 0.05 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.51 percent.



