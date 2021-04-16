

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Reinsurance company Swiss Re Ltd (SSREY.PK) said that its shareholders approved all proposals put forward by the board at Friday's Annual General Meeting in Zurich. It included the distribution of an ordinary dividend of 5.90 Swiss francs per share.



The shareholders approved the election of Sergio Ermotti as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors for a one-year term of office, following Walter Kielholz's decision not to stand for re-election and retire from this position after 12 years of tenure.



The Board also decided to award the title of Honorary Chairman to Walter Kielholz.



The Shareholders also re-elected all other proposed members of the Board of Directors as well as the proposed members of the Compensation Committee for a one-year period. In addition, Renato Fassbind was re-appointed as Vice Chairman and as Lead Independent Director at the post-AGM meeting of the Board of Directors.



The shareholders approved the maximum aggregate amount of compensation for the members of the Board of Directors for the one-year term until the completion of the AGM 2022 with 87.3% of the votes cast.



The shareholders also approved the aggregate amount of variable short-term compensation for the members of the Group Executive Committee for the 2020 financial year with 88.7% of the votes cast.



