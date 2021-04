BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German automaker Daimler (DDAIF.PK) will create about 1,000 jobs for software programmers at its S-Class production facility in Germany to develop its planned operating system for electric vehicles, magazine Automobilwoche reported.



Daimler's MBOS system, which will run electric-only vehicles, is expected to hit the market in 2024.



