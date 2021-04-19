

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO, NTR) said that it has appointed Mayo Schmidt as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.



Schmidt succeeds Chuck Magro, who is stepping down from his management and Board role at the company to pursue new opportunities. Magro will be available to the corporation until May 16, 2021 to facilitate a smooth transition.



With Magro's resignation from the Board, the Board has determined to reduce the number of directors from 12 to 11.



Schmidt has more than 30 years of agricultural business experience. He joined the Agrium board of directors in 2012 and has served as Chair of Nutrien's Board of Directors since May 2019. He previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Viterra Inc. He also held senior positions in other agricultural focussed companies such as ConAgra Grain, Canada and General Mills, Inc.



Schmidt was also President and Chief Executive Officer of Hydro One Limited. He serves as a member of Washburn University's Board of Trustees and Harvard's Kennedy School's Private and Public, Scientific, Academic and Consumer Food Policy Group and as a mentor for Catalyst Women on Board.



In addition, Nutrien said that it has appointed Russ Girling, former President and CEO of TC Energy, as Chair of the Nutrien Board of Directors.



