

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Syncona Ltd said its portfolio company, Gyroscope Therapeutics, has filed a registration statement with the SEC relating to a proposed initial public offering in the United States of its American Depositary Shares, each representing one ordinary share of Gyroscope.



Gyroscope Therapeutics is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on treating diseases of the eye. All ADSs to be sold in the proposed IPO will be offered by Gyroscope. The company noted that the number of ADSs to be offered and the pricing terms have not yet been determined.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SYNCONA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de