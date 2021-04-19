

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT.L) announced strategic developments in the commercialisation of eLNO. This includes a strategic partnership with Finnish Minerals Group to locate second commercial plant for eLNO cathode materials, with nameplate capacity of 30kT, in Finland.



Finnish Minerals will invest to co-develop with Johnson Matthey an integrated solution to treat sodium sulphate, a common manufacturing by-product, providing a sustainable supply chain to conserve natural resources and protect the local environment. Finnish Minerals Group will also invest in pre-treatment technology of nickel and cobalt sulphates to tailor the materials to the requirements of high nickel cathode materials.



Also, Johnson Matthey has signed a term sheet for the supply of nickel and cobalt from Nornickel, and an agreement for the supply of lithium hydroxide from SQM.



