

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were little changed on Monday as a worrying resurgence in Covid-19 cases globally dented optimism for a swifter economic recovery.



Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE today announced that they will supply an additional 100 million doses of COMIRNATY, the companies' COVID-19 vaccine, to the 27 European Union member states in 2021.



The agreement follows the European Commission's decision to exercise its option to purchase an additional 100 million doses under its expanded Advanced Purchase Agreement signed on February 17.



Elsewhere, White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said he expects the U.S. will resume administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.



Euro zone government bond yields followed U.S. Treasury yields lower after the U.S. Federal Reserve reiterated its view that any spike in inflation was likely to be temporary.



The benchmark DAX was marginally lower at 15,455 after rallying 1.3 percent on Friday.



Daimler lost 1 percent. The automaker will create about 1,000 jobs for software programmers at its S-Class production facility in Germany to develop its planned operating system for electric vehicles, magazine Automobilwoche reported.



Evotec SE rose over 1 percent. The company said that it reached a licensing and master service agreement with Kazia Therapeutics Limited.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

