

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks edged up slightly on Monday as investors cheered the progress of reopening of the economy amid rapid COVID vaccinations and corona curve flattening.



The benchmark FTSE 100 inched up 0.1 percent to 7,028 after rising half a percent on Friday.



Equiniti Group shares soared as much as 16 percent. The financial services company confirmed today that it has received a highly conditional non-binding takeover proposal from Siris Capital Group, LLC of 170 pence per share in cash.



BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell fell about 1 percent as oil prices fell on concerns that stronger measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in India would hurt economic activity.



Kier Group jumped 5 percent. The construction company has agreed to sell Kier Living Limited to Foster BidCo Limited.



Takeover specialist Melrose Industries dropped 1 percent after it entered into an agreement to sell its Nortek Air Management business to Chicago-based Madison Industries for about 2.62 billion pounds or $3.625 billion, in cash.



Chemicals company Johnson Matthey gained 1 percent after it announced strategic developments in the commercialization of eLNO.



