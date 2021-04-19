

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harley-Davidson (HOG) announced earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $259.14 million, or $1.68 per share. This compares with $69.70 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Harley-Davidson reported adjusted earnings of $258.87 million or $1.68 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% to $1.23 billion from $1.10 billion last year.



Harley-Davidson earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $258.87 Mln. vs. $69.70 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.68 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.88 -Revenue (Q1): $1.23 Bln vs. $1.10 Bln last year.



