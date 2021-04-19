

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - The Coca-Cola Company and Coca-Cola Beverages Africa said they plans to list Coca-Cola Beverages Africa as a publicly traded company. The Coca-Cola Company plans to sell a portion of its shareholding in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa via an initial public offering. The companies plan for an IPO within the next 18 months.



The companies said the IPO will allow Coca-Cola Beverages Africa to operate as an independent, Africa-focused, South African-headquartered, managed and domiciled business.



'The Coca-Cola Company sees Africa as a key growth market and views a separate listing of CCBA as an opportunity to deliver a broad, supportive, long-term investor base for the ongoing development of the business,' said Bruno Pietracci, president of the Africa operating unit of The Coca-Cola Company.



