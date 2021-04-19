

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Curis Inc. (CRIS) said Monday that it has received Orphan Drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for CA-4948, a first-in-class, small molecule inhibitor of IRAK4 and Curis's most advanced therapeutic in clinical development.



CA-4948 targets IRAK4-L, the oncogenic isoform of IRAK4 preferentially expressed by the majority of patients with acute myeloid leukemia or AML and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and has shown broad clinical activity in Phase 1 trials in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) AML/MDS.



Orphan Drug Designation is granted by the FDA to drugs intended to treat rare disorders that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S.



