

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) announced Monday that it began shipping its BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Self Test to retailers across the country. Consumers can expect the test to be available in the next few days online and in some stores.



However, the broader nationwide availability is expected in the next two weeks as tests work their way through distribution channels.



BinaxNOW is the most studied and widely available rapid antigen test in the U.S. and initially will be available at CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens and Walmart without a prescription.



The BinaxNOW Self Test, which can be purchased over the counter without a prescription, will be sold in 2-count packs for an MSRP of $23.99, making it the most affordable over-the-counter (OTC) COVID-19 rapid test available in the U.S.



Abbott said it will manufacture tens of millions of BinaxNOW Self Tests per month and can scale capacity upward based on demand.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ABBOTT LABORATORIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de