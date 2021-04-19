

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines said that it adds New Flights to Croatia, Greece and Iceland as the countries begin to reopen to vaccinated travelers.



Starting in July, United will offer new direct flights from Newark Liberty International Airport to Dubrovnik, Croatia, from Washington Dulles International Airport to Athens, Greece and from Chicago O'Hare International Airport to Reykjavik, Iceland.



United noted that it plans to add the only nonstop service between the U.S. and Croatia on July 8, with service to Dubrovnik on Croatia's Dalmatian Coast.



United will expand its service to Athens with daily flights from Washington Dulles beginning July 1 and operating through October 3.



United is expanding its service to Iceland with the first U.S. carrier service from Chicago to Reykjavik, beginning July 1 and running daily through October 3.



