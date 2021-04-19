

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Walgreens has entered into an agreement with Abbott to sell the BinaxNOW Rapid Antigen Self Test over-the-counter in Walgreens stores nationwide. The test will be available nationwide for $23.99.



On March 31, 2021, Abbott received FDA Emergency Use Authorization for over-the-counter, non-prescription, asymptomatic use of its BinaxNOW COVID-19 Self Test for detection of COVID-19 infection. The new indication allows individuals with or without symptoms to have access to this test without a prescription.



Walgreens said, by May, it will expand testing to 6,000 drive-thru testing sites with half of these sites offering the no-cost, rapid Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 test.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WALGREENS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de