MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT) announced a new installment of its limited-time-only Designer Dress Collection.



The retailer said it will collaborate with designers ALEXIS, Christopher John Rogers and RIXO on a limited-time-only collection of more than 70 dresses, ranging in price from $40-$60.



The Designer Dress Collection will be available on Target.com and in select Target stores this spring.



