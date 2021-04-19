

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) announced earnings for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $955 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $1175 million, or $1.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $17.74 billion from $17.57 billion last year.



International Business Machines Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $1.77 vs. $1.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.63 -Revenue (Q1): $17.74 Bln vs. $17.57 Bln last year.



