

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) reported a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $211 million, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $88 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Crown Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $246 million or $1.83 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.6% to $3.08 billion from $2.76 billion last year.



Crown Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $246 Mln. vs. $153 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.83 vs. $1.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.39 -Revenue (Q1): $3.08 Bln vs. $2.76 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.70 to $1.80 Full year EPS guidance: $6.60 to $6.80



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

