

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German luxury carmaker BMW AG (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) on Monday reported that its first-quarter group EBT rose to 3.76 billion euros from last year's 798 million euros.



BMW reported sales growth in all significant regions of the world, in particular in China, and all brands in the first quarter of 2021. In addition, positive price and mix effects, as well as high demand for pre-owned cars, also lead to key financial performance figures of BMW AG which exceed market expectations in a positive current environment.



Based on preliminary figures for the first quarter 2021, Automotive segment EBIT is 2.24 billion euros, up from 229 million euros last year. Financial Services segment EBT is 787 million euros, up from 484 million euros last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BMW-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de