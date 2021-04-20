

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto Plc (RTNTF, RIO, RIO.L, RTPPF) reported that Pilbara iron ore shipments for the first-quarter was 77.8 million tonnes on 100% basis up 7% from last year.



But, quarterly Pilbara iron ore production was 76.4 million tonnes on 100% basis, down 2% from the previous year, hurt by above average wet weather in the mines through February and fixed plant reliability.



Bauxite production of 13.6 million tonnes was 2% lower than the first quarter of 2020 due to wet weather in Eastern Australia.



Aluminium production of 0.8 million tonnes was 3% higher than the first quarter of 2020, with the Becancour smelter, Quebec operating at full capacity and Kitimat, British Columbia nearing the end of its pot relining cycle.



Mined copper production of 120.5 thousand tonnes was 9% lower than 2020, with lower recoveries and throughput at Escondida and Kennecott partly offset by the anticipated higher grade from the Oyu Tolgoi open pit.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RIO TINTO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de