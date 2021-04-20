

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) said that its board approved a $0.15 increase in the quarterly dividend on the company's common stock to $1.40 per share from $1.25 per share. The dividend is payable June 15, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 21, 2021.



The company's board also authorized an additional $2 billion share repurchase program. The new authorization is in addition to the $531 million unused portion of the previous program as of December 31, 2020.



