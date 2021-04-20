

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German consumer electronics retailer Ceconomy AG's (MTAGF.PK, MTTRY.PK) chief financial officer Karin Sonnenmoser is leaving the company by mutual agreement on 30 April 2021.



Ceconomy decided to appoint Florian Wieser, Chief Financial Officer of MediaMarktSaturn Retail Group since November 2018, as chief financial officer and member of the Management Board of Ceconomy with effect from 1 May 2021.



In addition, Florian Wieser will continue to act as Managing Director Finance of MediaMarktSaturn and has the full support of Convergenta Invest GmbH, the future largest shareholder of Ceconomy.



