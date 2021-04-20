

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Traton Group expects sales revenue of around 6.5 billion euros, an adjusted operating profit of around 510 million euros and an adjusted operating return on sales margin of around 7.9% for the first quarter of 2021.



The company projects an operating profit of around 150 million euros in the first-quarter. It includes 362 million euros provisions for the restructuring of MAN.



The company raised its outlook for financial year 2021. It now forecasts an operating return on sales of 5.0% to 7.0% compared to prior estimation of 5.0% to 6.0%.



It forecasts for the industrial business a net cash flow in a bandwidth of 500 to 700 million euros. The forecast does not contain any expenses or expenditures for the MAN Truck & Bus restructuring program nor from the planned acquisition of Navistar.



