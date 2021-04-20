Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.04.2021
InnoCan Pharma: CEO leakt Ergebnisse auf Twitter!
WKN: TRAT0N ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7 Ticker-Symbol: 8TRA 
Xetra
19.04.21
17:35 Uhr
24,600 Euro
+0,720
+3,02 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
TRATON SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRATON SE 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.