

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - Incyte (INCY) and MorphoSys AG (MOR) said that the first patient has been dosed in the placebo-controlled Phase 3 inMIND study evaluating the efficacy and safety of tafasitamab or placebo in combination with lenalidomide and rituximab in patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) or marginal zone lymphoma (MZL).



On January 7, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted orphan drug designation to tafasitamab for the treatment of follicular lymphoma.



Follicular lymphoma and marginal zone lymphoma are the most common indolent, or slow growing, forms of B-Cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas.



