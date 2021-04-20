

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hammerson PLC (HMSO.L) has appointed Himanshu Raja as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director, effective 26 April 2021. He will succeed James Lenton. Himanshu was most recently CFO at Countrywide. Prior to this, he was CFO at G4S plc, Misys plc and Logica plc.



Rita-Rose Gagné, Chief Executive of Hammerson, said: 'Himanshu is an experienced CFO who brings a blend of strong financial, strategic and leadership qualities.'



Hammerson noted that Himanshu is not currently a director of any publicly listed companies.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HAMMERSON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de