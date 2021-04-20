

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) reported first quarter revenue of 85.5 million pounds, compared to 107.3 million pounds, prior year, down 20 percent. The Group stated that Insurance performance overall was broadly consistent throughout the quarter.



Group performance to date has been in line with expectations, Moneysupermarket.com said. The Board expects full-year performance to be in line with market expectations.



Peter Duffy, CEO of Moneysupermarket Group, said: 'Several channels remain impacted by COVID-19, but we are well positioned to weather this period and return shortly to profitable growth.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de