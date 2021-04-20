

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hammerson PLC (HMSO.L) reported that, at Group level, 40% of second quarter 2021 rent due has been received to date, with the UK collecting 48%, France 23%, and Ireland 34%. An aggregate 46% of fist half 2021 rent due has been received. The Group noted that market conditions have remained challenging since results update in early March.



Hammerson PLC said it continues to work hard with brand partners to focus on improving collection rates on agreed rents. Looking forward to when all occupiers are able to operate, the Group anticipates collection rates for both the current year and fiscal 2020 to continue to improve as restrictions are eased across territories.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HAMMERSON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de