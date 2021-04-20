

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's producer prices increased in March, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index rose 4.8 percent year-on-year in March.



Compared to March last year, the producer price index was affected the most by increased prices in electricity production and in the manufacture of electronic equipment, and wood and wood products,' Eveli Sokman, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.



'The index was also influenced by price decreases in mining and quarrying and in the manufacture of food products and electrical equipment,' Sokman said.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices fell 0.2 percent in March.



Import prices rose 1.6 percent monthly in March and increased 3.4 percent from a year ago.



Export prices grew 1.5 percent monthly in March and increased 6.4 percent yearly.



