

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) said Dubai Aerospace Enterprise is growing its 737 MAX portfolio with an order for 15 737-8 jets. The new order is DAE's first direct 737 MAX purchase from Boeing.



The 737-8 is a member of the 737 MAX family which is designed to offer more fuel efficiency, reliability and flexibility in the single-aisle market. The airplane can fly 3,550 nautical miles - about 600 miles farther than its predecessor.



Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd. is a global aviation services company headquartered in Dubai. The new order is DAE's second investment in the 737 MAX in the past year. In the third quarter of prior year, the aircraft lessor signed an agreement with American Airlines to purchase and lease back 18 new 737-8 airplanes.



