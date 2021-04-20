

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell notably on Tuesday as bond yields rose and focus shifted to the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday, which investors hope will give more clarity about stimulus plans for the bloc.



U.S. Treasury yields rose as investors awaited the outcome of auctions set to be held for $34 billion of 52-week bills and $40 billion of 42-day bills.



The benchmark CAC 40 dropped 54 points, or 0.9 percent, to 6,243 after closing 0.2 percent higher in the previous session.



Danone SA shares fell 2.5 percent. The food company reported that its first-quarter consolidated sales were 5.66 billion euros, down 9.4 percent from 5.66 billion euros last year.



Danone expects to be back to like-for-like growth in second quarter, and to return to profitable growth in the second half of 2021.



