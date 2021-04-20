

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $287.8 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $258.1 million, or $1.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $3.43 billion from $3.41 billion last year.



Omnicom Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $287.8 Mln. vs. $258.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.33 vs. $1.19 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.13 -Revenue (Q1): $3.43 Bln vs. $3.41 Bln last year.



