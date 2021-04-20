

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) said it disagrees with the European Commission's Directorate-General for Competition's decision to review the company's acquisition of GRAIL. The company believes reuniting GRAIL and Illumina will bring GRAIL's breakthrough early detection multi-cancer test to patients across the world faster. Illumina noted that it will continue to work with the Directorate-General to bring the investigation to conclusion.



Francis deSouza, Chief Executive Officer of Illumina, stated: 'We do not believe that the European authorities have jurisdiction to review the GRAIL acquisition and look forward to resolving this matter expeditiously.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

