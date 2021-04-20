

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, diversified manufacturer Dover Corp. (DOV) raised its earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2021, based on strong end market demand, bookings rates, and robust backlog.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in a range of $5.92 to $6.02 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $6.75 to $6.85 per share on revenue growth of 10 to 12 percent.



Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $5.42 to $5.62 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $6.25 to $6.45 per share on revenue growth of 8 to 10 percent or 5 to 6 percent on an organic basis.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $6.46 per share on revenue growth of 8.8 percent to $7.27 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



