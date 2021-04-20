

CINCINNATI (dpa-AFX) - Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $3.27 billion, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $2.92 billion, or $1.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $18.11 billion from $17.21 billion last year.



Procter & Gamble Co. earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $1.19 -Revenue (Q3): $18.11 Bln vs. $17.21 Bln last year.



