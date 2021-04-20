

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mueller Industries (MLI) announced earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $63.11 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $32.42 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 35.7% to $818.15 million from $602.92 million last year.



Mueller Industries earnings at a glance:



