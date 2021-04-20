

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) raised its earnings and net sales outlook for the full-year 2021.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in a range of $26.40 to $26.70 per share on net sales between $67.30 billion and $68.70 billion.



Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $26.00 to $26.30 per share on net sales between $67.10 billion and $68.50 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $26.31 per share on net sales of $68.17 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

