

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Bayer AG (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) said that the company and RAGT have collaborated to jointly develop state-of-the-art hybrid wheat varieties for European markets.



Bayer noted that the companies will pool their strengths by combining Europe's soft wheat genetics with access to the latest breeding methodologies, high-performing seed production systems and advanced digital solutions.



RAGT Semences is developing a multi-species activity in France and in the world that meets the needs of crop rotation imposed by environmental issues, technical requirements and the CAP.



