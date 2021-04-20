

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French luxury goods company Kering SA (PPRUY.PK, PPRUF.PK) Tuesday reported first-quarter sales of continuing operations 3.89 billion euros, up 21.4 percent from 3.20 billion euros last year. On a comparable basis, sales were up 25.8 percent.



Revenue growth was well balanced across the Group, driven by good performances from all Houses. Among brands, Gucci sales rose 20.12 percent, Bottega Veneta rose 19.9 percent, Yves Saint Laurent gained 18.9 percent, and other houses rose 29.1 percent.



'In the first quarter, Kering delivered a strong topline performance, bouncing back above pre-pandemic levels. Growth was consistent across all our Houses, and we are particularly pleased with Gucci's momentum as the brand kicks off its centennial celebration. While 2021 should still face some impact from the health crisis, the strategy, positioning and creativity of our Houses will enable each one of them to thrive in today's environment,' said François-Henri Pinault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.



