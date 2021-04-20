

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Tuesday held its first product launch event of the year and unveiled new iMac and iPad Pro, which are powered by the latest M1 chips.



The Cupertino, California-based company also unveiled AirTag, a lost-device tracking gadget, and an upgraded Apple TV 4K with a new remote. The iPhone maker also said that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are now available in purple color.



Apple unveiled an all-new iMac featuring a compact and thin design, powered by the tech giant's in-house M1 chip. iMac features a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with 11.3 million pixels, 500 nits of brightness, and over a billion colors. The new iMac also includes a 1080p FaceTime HD camera and Touch ID. The entry-level model will come with two USB-C / Thunderbolt ports on the back, and a higher-end model will add an additional two USB-C ports.



The new iMac starts at $1,299, with seven color option, although some of the colors are reserved for the higher-end $1,499 model. The base model comes with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD; and can be upgraded to include up to 16GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. Customers can order iMac beginning Friday, April 30 and it will be available in the second half of May.



Apple also upgraded its iPad Pro, which will now be powered by M1 chip. The 8-core CPU will now make the new device up to 50 percent faster than the previous one. The 2021 iPad Pro will also be the first Apple tablet to support 5G connectivity.



The new iPad Pro will be available in two different sizes: 12.9 inches and 11 inches. The devices will come with up to 16GB of memory and up to 2TB of storage. The 12.9-inch model price begins at $1,099, with the 11-inch model starts at $799. Preorders will start on April 30, and will be available in the second half of May.



Apple said iPhone 12 in purple will be available for pre-order on April 23rd, with general availability starting April 30th. Pricing starts at $699 for the iPhone 12 mini and $799 for the iPhone 12.



Apple also launched AirTag, an iPhone accessory that provides a private and secure way to easily locate stolen or lost items. Apple said AirTag will be available April 30 for $29 with a four-pack going for $99.



AirTag can be attached to a handbag, keys, backpack, or other items, and can help locate a lost item, all while keeping location data private and anonymous with end-to-end encryption.



Apple also unveiled a new 4K Apple TV with an updated Siri remote. The new Apple TV 4K is powered by the A12 Bionic chip, that improves its graphics performance, video decoding, and audio processing compared to previous generation.



