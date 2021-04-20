

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $426.3 million, or $3.51 per share. This compares with $313.5 million, or $2.62 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Intuitive Surgical Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $427.2 million or $3.52 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.3% to $1.29 billion from $1.10 billion last year.



Intuitive Surgical Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $427.2 Mln. vs. $322.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.52 vs. $2.69 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.63 -Revenue (Q1): $1.29 Bln vs. $1.10 Bln last year.



