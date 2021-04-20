

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) reported a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $97 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $93 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Tenet Healthcare Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $140 million or $1.30 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $4.78 billion from $4.52 billion last year.



Tenet Healthcare Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $140 Mln. vs. $135 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.30 vs. $1.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q1): $4.78 Bln vs. $4.52 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.69 - $1.39 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.65 - $4.85 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.12 - $5.46 Full year revenue guidance: $19.40 - $19.80 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

