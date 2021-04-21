

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - BHP (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) reported that its third-quarter total iron ore production slightly declined to 59.86 million tonnes from last year's 60.03 million tonnes.



Total iron ore production for the quarter declined 2 percent to 66.7 million tonnes from the prior year on a 100 per cent basis.



Total iron ore production guidance for the 2021 financial year remains unchanged at between 245 million tonnes and 255 million tonnes. Volumes are expected to be in the upper half of the guidance range as a result of strong performance at WAIO.



Total petroleum production for the third-quarter increased by 1 per cent to 25.4 MMboe. Guidance for the 2021 financial year remains unchanged at between 95 and 102 MMboe, with volumes expected to be in the upper half of the guidance range.



Total copper production decreased by 8 percent to 391.4 thousand tonnes. The company raised copper production guidance for the 2021 financial year to a range of 1.535 million tonnes - 1.660 million tonnes from the prior outlook of 1.510 million tonnes - 1.645 million tonnes.



